Government concerned about price hike, not BNP

Says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the government is not worried about what BNP says over January 7 polls; rather, it is concerned about the price hike of essential commodities.

"There is volatility in commodity prices worldwide. We are also concerned about it. We have been working to check the price hike of essentials," he told a press conference at AL President's Dhanmondi political office.

However, he claimed, the country's people are in good condition despite the global volatility as Bangladesh is self-sufficient in food, which is a good sign amid the situation.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP did not participate in the elections and failed in their movement too.

"BNP workers were longing for power. However, people did not respond to their movement. BNP did not participate in the elections, sensing its defeat," he added.

Quader said even the United States did not say that the election was flawed, and US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas greeted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said the whole world is facing a challenge today, and Bangladesh is facing this challenge too.

"On Thursday, I saw that remittance flow increased but reserves decreased. There will be fluctuations. Yet, we are self-sufficient in food. This is a good point. Despite this instability, everyone is leading a normal life," said Quader.