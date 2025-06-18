Governing readiness also on BNP’s mind

With the national election expected in the first half of February 2026, the BNP says it is no longer just preparing for the polls but also for governing the country if the people vote them to power.

Acting chairman Tarique Rahman told senior party leaders to start focusing seriously on how the BNP would manage key national challenges like improving law and order, fixing the economy and bringing foreign investment if voted to power.

The BNP believes its gap with the interim government has been resolved after a meeting between Tarique and Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, prompting a shift in tone for the party, The Daily Star has learnt from people with knowledge of the matter.

The issues were discussed during a meeting of the standing committee, the highest policymaking body of the BNP, at its chairperson's Gulshan office on Monday night.

The June 13 London meeting was discussed. While Tarique didn't share full details, he said it focused on the national situation and future cooperation.

Tarique informed the leaders that he told Yunus that the BNP would seek cooperation from him and his advisory team if the party forms the government, and in response, Yunus assured him of his support.

The BNP leaders called the London meeting a positive step and congratulated Tarique, saying it helped set a clear February election timeline.

Tarique expressed concern that Bangladesh's economy is struggling and the law-and-order situation remains dicey.

Subsequently, he asked the party leaders to begin drafting concrete policy solutions so that if the BNP wins, they can take action from day one and begin restoring public trust.

Talking to The Daily Star, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said unemployment and inflation are affecting people badly and that the party is working to address these issues head-on.

"Law and order is a significant problem in our country. We are working on these matters so that we can perform from day one and we do not have to think too much after coming to power."

People's standard of living is continuously declining.

"It is deteriorating, so we are incorporating this into our economic planning to ensure recovery."

After the meeting in London, Bangladesh has entered what he called the "election tunnel", a stretch of time where all parties must now move forward with preparations, he added.

Leaders agreed that with about nearly eight months left until the polls, their full attention must now shift to election-focused organisational work, including everything from candidate selection to voter outreach.

Referring to Yunus's proposed timeframe, the BNP leaders say they are taking it seriously.

Another Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said that during Monday's meeting, discussions were held on how the party will take preparation for the national polls, manage its internal nomination process and ensure coordination across all organisational levels.

According to the party's constitution, the standing committee members serve as the nomination board.

Once the Election Commission announces the official election schedule, the BNP will open applications for potential candidates. Those applying will be evaluated on several grounds, he said.

"Priority will go to those who stood by the party, the people, and the democratic process over the last 14 to 15 years. We will also look at popularity, character and commitment. That's how we will choose our nominees."

The BNP leader said these internal preparations are already underway across the party's local and central units.

"Our organisational activities are ongoing -- we are discussing how to ensure they are now directed towards the election."