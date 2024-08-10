Gopalganj's Kotalipara AL vow to bring back Hasina

Thousands of leaders and activists of Awami League and its allied organisations in Kotalipara of Gopalganj staged a demonstration today demanding the return of party President Sheikh Hasina to the country.

Many AL men wore burial shrouds on their heads during the protest rally held at Kotalipara upazila parishad compound around 11:00am, reports our Faridpur correspondent.

Mahabub Ali Khan, president of Gopalganj District Awami League, held an oath ceremony in front of the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman where leaders and activists vowed to bring back the ex-PM to Bangladesh.

Thousands of AL leaders and activists chanted various slogans at that time.

Speaking at the rally, Mahabub Ali Khan said "Our struggle will continue until Awami League President Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina returns to the country. We are on the road; we will be on the road."

Before this, the leaders and activists from 11 unions of the upazila and one municipality came to the upazila parishad compound with sticks, rods, pipes, and oars.

GM Shahabuddin Azam, general secretary of Gopalganj District AL, Bhabendranath Biswas, president of Kotalipara upazila AL, Ayanal Hossain Sheikh, general secretary of Kotalipara Upazila AL, among others, were present at the rally.