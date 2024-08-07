Gopalganj AL vows to bring back Hasina

Leaders and activities of Awami League and its front organisations in Gopalganj today vowed to bring back Sheikh Hasina, who resigned as prime minister and fled the country on Monday following a massive uprising, to the country.

They took the oath at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara of Gopalganj. Mahabub Ali Khan, president of Gopalganj District Awami League, administered the oath ceremony around noon.

Speaking at the programme, GM Sahab Uddin Azam, general secretary of Gopalganj District AL, said they would fight the situation politically and continue their movement until they could bring back Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana to the country.

Earlier, they reached Tungipara mausoleum with a procession from the Gopalganj town and paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing floral wreath there.