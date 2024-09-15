Gonotantrik Chhatra Shakti dissolved

A week after the formation of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, all activities of Gonotantrik Chhatra Shakti (Democratic Students' Force) were dissolved by its leaders yesterday.

Akhter Hossen, the founding convener of Gonotantrik Chhatra Shakti, said they had internally decided to dissolve all the activities of the organisation.

Akhter is also the member secretary of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee.

He made the announcement while speaking to reporters at a press conference of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee at Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

On September 8, a 55-member Jatiya Nagorik Committee was unveiled to work towards fulfilling the goals of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which had toppled the Awami League-led government.

Nahid Islam, the member secretary of Gonotantrik Chhatra Shakti, assumed the role of an adviser to the interim government, and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan was also appointed as an adviser to the government.

"Internally, we decided to dissolve all activities of Gonotantrik Chhatra Shakti as most of the leaders of the organisation, which led the anti-discrimination students' movement platform, have become inactive," said Akhter Hossen.

On October 4, 2023, Akhter Hossen, the former social services secretary of the Central Students' Union (Ducsu), announced the name of the new organisation during a press conference in front of Ducsu Bhaban. Most of the leaders and activists of this new student organisation, including Akhter, were previously associated with Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad.