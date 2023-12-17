Gonotantri Party likely to lose EC registration

The Gonotantri Party is likely to lose its registration with the Election Commission as the party has split in two and the factions presented separate sets of central committee names, which the commission deemed inappropriate.

On December 12, the EC informed the leaders of both groups in a letter that a decision had been taken to cancel the party's registration. The leaders were also asked to appear for a hearing on the matter 15 days after the letter was sent.

According to the Representation of the People Order, 1972, the EC shall, prior to cancellation of registration, give the political party concerned an opportunity to be heard.

Also to be noted, under the Political Party Registration Rules, 2008, a registered political party is required to submit the names of the central committee and copies of the proceedings of the meetings concerned.

Shahadat Hossain, president of one faction of the party, expressed interest in attending the hearing in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday.

He also requested the EC to revert its decision to cancel the candidature of all party aspirants.

On August 27, the commission sought necessary documents from the party containing names of the central committee and copies of the proceedings of the concerned meetings.

Subsequently, the president and general secretary of the party submitted separate committee names to the commission.

On December 9, the EC held a hearing on the issue, finding the presented documents "inappropriate".

On December 12, the EC decided to cancel the candidature of all aspirants of the ruling alliance member Gonotantri Party as the party had no commission-approved central committee.

The commission issued a letter to all the returning officers in this regard.

The party, established in 1990, got EC registration in 2008. Now it has split into two groups, and they fielded 12 candidates in total for the 12th national polls set to be held on January 7.

With the cancellation of all candidatures of the 14-party-alliance member, the total number of parties joining the national polls has now dropped to 28.