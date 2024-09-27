Gonoforum to hold national council Nov 30

Gonoforum has decided to hold its national council on November 30 in the capital for the election of new leadership.

The decision was made at a meeting of the newly formed party's coordination committee today, said a party press release.

It said the council of the party will be held at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh.

Gonoforum leaders SM Altaf Hossain, advocate Subrata Chowdhury, Mizanur Rahman, AKM Jaglul Haider Afrik, Mohiuddin Abdul Kader, Abdul Hasib Chowdhury, Moshtak Ahmed, Suraiya Begum, and Shah Nuruzzaman attended the meeting.

Coordination committee chief Mustafa Mohsin Montu chaired the meeting.

On September 27, 2020, Gonoforum split into two factions -- one led by Dr Kamal Hossain and the other by Mostafa Mohsin Montu.

The two factions announced their reunification ahead of their 31st anniversary on August 28.

The party was originally formed on August 29, 1993.