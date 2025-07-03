Goal behind fall of ‘fascist regime’ yet to be achieved

Says BNP leader Nazrul Islam Khan

BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan yesterday said the goal behind the "fall of the fascist regime" in Bangladesh has still not been "achieved".

"The people have not yet been able to elect their government by using their right to vote," Nazrul said.

He made the remarks after paying tribute at the grave of the party's founder Ziaur Rahman in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Nazrul said to build a democratic, progressive, and modern Bangladesh, it is necessary to establish the rule of the people.

"That is only possible through elections," he added.

He also accused a group of trying to "obstruct unity", saying, "We believe that the people know very well who are autocratic and who are democratic. Who established autocracy in this country, who supported autocracy directly or indirectly, and who were persecuted for persistently fighting for democracy."

"Thousands of people from a certain party have been forcibly disappeared, murdered, and millions of cases have been filed against them. The people know this, the people have seen this. They also know who has remained uncompromising in the fight for democracy. So, we do not believe that any other political party can say something and that the people will accept it."

In response to a question about accountability within his own party, he said if any BNP leader is found guilty of a crime, they will face organisational action.

If the law takes its course, BNP will not stand in the way and would instead welcome the legal process, he added.