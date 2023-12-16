GM Quader files GD over death threat

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader today lodged a general diary (GD) with Uttara West Police Station in the capital over an alleged death threat he received on the phone.

The JP chief's personal assistant Abdul Hannan filed the GD on behalf of Quader this afternoon, duty officer and Assistant Sub-Inspector Moniruzzaman of the police station told The Daily Star.

An investigation has been launched to bring the culprits to book, he said.

According to the GD, GM Quader, on December 13 at 4:30pm, received a call from an unknown person who threatened to kill him and his family.

The person also threatened Quader and told him not to participate in the upcoming national parliamentary election.

Police are yet to identify the person behind the phone call, said Mahmud Alam, joint office secretary of JP.