Politics
DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT
Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

Global South should unite for sustainable development

Says foreign minister
DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT
Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:00 AM

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has called for unity and solidarity among the countries of the Global South to achieve sustainable development.

He stressed the need for countries of the Global South to be better capable of tackling global challenges, including rising protectionism, debt crisis, sanctions counter-sanctions, climate change, and conflicts.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Hasan Mahmud made the call at the Third South Summit of Group-77 and China held in the Ugandan capital of Kampala on Sunday, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Recalling the historic speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the UN in 1974, Hasan Mahmud said the message of human values and equality is very relevant in the current global context.

He mentioned five elements of a fair world order -- taking effective measures to achieve sustainable development goals, reforming the international financial structure, tackling the technological divide, reducing the gender gap, empowering youths through skills development, and creating employment.

He also reiterated Bangladesh's support for the struggle of the Palestinians for independence and justice.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
উপজেলা নির্বাচনে দলীয় মনোনয়ন দেওয়া হবে না: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

উপজেলা নির্বাচনে দলীয় মনোনয়ন দেওয়া হবে না: কাদের

আগামী মার্চ মাসে সারা দেশে উপজেলা পরিষদ নির্বাচন অনুষ্ঠানের কথা জানিয়েছে নির্বাচন কমিশন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

কারসাজি করে দাম বাড়ালে দরকার হলে জেলে পাঠানো হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification