Global South should unite for sustainable development

Says foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has called for unity and solidarity among the countries of the Global South to achieve sustainable development.

He stressed the need for countries of the Global South to be better capable of tackling global challenges, including rising protectionism, debt crisis, sanctions counter-sanctions, climate change, and conflicts.

Hasan Mahmud made the call at the Third South Summit of Group-77 and China held in the Ugandan capital of Kampala on Sunday, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Recalling the historic speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the UN in 1974, Hasan Mahmud said the message of human values and equality is very relevant in the current global context.

He mentioned five elements of a fair world order -- taking effective measures to achieve sustainable development goals, reforming the international financial structure, tackling the technological divide, reducing the gender gap, empowering youths through skills development, and creating employment.

He also reiterated Bangladesh's support for the struggle of the Palestinians for independence and justice.