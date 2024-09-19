Giving magistracy power to army in peaceful areas is unwise: Fakhrul

Giving magistracy power to the army in areas where the environment is peaceful and political leaders are addressing people's issues is unwise, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today.

He was speaking at a views exchange meeting at the Thakurgaon Press Club in the afternoon.

Highlighting the administration's failure to maintain law and order, Fakhrul supported the interim government's decision to give the army the magistracy power in areas that have gone out of control.

He, however, warned the interim government of deferring actions that may lead to a boomerang effect for both law enforcers and the people.

Sidelining the past, Fakhrul hoped for peaceful and acceptable elections with the participation of all parties, reports our local correspondent.

"We believe in restoring democracy, and the only solution to resolve problems would be by allowing political leaders to work," he concluded.

Mirza Faisal Amin, general secretary of BNP's Thakurgaon unit, and its joint secretary Poygum Ali, attended the event, among others.