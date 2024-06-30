Get organised, avoid excess

Quader tells AL leaders, activists at rally

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday instructed his colleagues to get organised and avoid taking things too far.

"I am telling all [party men] not to flaunt muscle power. No one will be spared. Sheikh Hasina has a strict "zero-tolerance" policy against corruption."

Quader made the remarks at a discussion organised by AL's Dhaka City (South) unit in front of the party headquarters in the capital's Gulistan, marking its 75th founding anniversary.

The AL second-in-command said that corrupt people are the ones who are most vocal against corruption. "If you look around, you will find many such people."

Addressing the BNP, Quader said they have no moral ground to talk about corruption as they are the most corrupt party.

"The main leader of your party [Tarique Rahman] is leading a lavish life by laundering thousands of crores. He is now plotting against a legally elected government. He must be returned to Bangladesh and brought to book."

Criticising the media for terming the AL's programme a counter to the BNP's, Quader said, "We announced earlier that we will hold programmes around the year. But some reported that we were holding counter programmes. We held a cycle rally yesterday [Friday]. Was there any BNP programme on that day?"

He further added that different party units will continue to hold various forms of programmes throughout the year as part of the platinum jubilee celebration of AL's founding anniversary.

Activists of various ward and thana units of Dhaka City South AL attended the discussion programme that began a little after 3:00pm.

Awami League presidium members Abdur Razzaque, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury (Maya), and Kamrul Islam; joint general secretaries Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, among others, were also present.