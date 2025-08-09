This generation has already moved beyond ’71: Nahid

Referring to the emergence of a new political reality after the July uprising, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam yesterday said no one is willing to accept politics based on the binary of pro or anti-'71.

"We have said it before -- '24 is the continuation of '71. The aspirations of '71 -- equity, dignity, and justice -- were reaffirmed through the anti-discriminatory and democratic uprising of '24," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"While Mujibism tried to insert '71 into an Indian narrative, thereby compromising our national sovereignty and interest, '24 reclaimed the true spirit of independence, sovereignty, and the Liberation War. It was a united fight against authoritarianism, fascism, and domination -- driven by the hope of a democratic and egalitarian Bangladesh," the post says.

"After '24, a new political reality and a new generation of people emerged -- those who participated in and won the battle of '24. We have crossed over from '71 and arrived in '24," Nahid wrote.

Those who now seek to revive the politics of "for or against '71" want to drag the country back into an outdated political framework, he added.

"But we wanted a new start from '24 -- one that would build a new political culture based on the values and aspirations born out of the uprising," the NCP leader said.

"This generation has already moved beyond '71," he said.

"No one is willing to accept politics built around the binary of being either 'pro-'71' or 'anti-'71'. '71 will remain in history -- as a foundation of the state, a principle to be respected -- but it will no longer dominate political legitimacy. '47 will be remembered similarly, with historical reverence, but not as a tool for political manipulation," he added.

"This doesn't mean we won't discuss or debate those events -- rather, in this new political reality, we can finally resolve our historical questions," Nahid said.

Politics must now be based on the values of '24, he asserted.

The NCP chief said those who want to return to '71 are denying the new political reality of '24. The uprising of '24 served as a form of atonement for many political forces through their participation.

"But that atonement will lose its meaning if they or we regress into old ideological politics. It is our responsibility to prevent the resurgence of outdated binary frameworks in our political landscape."

It should be remembered that '24 was never about revenge. Those attempting to weaponise it as an act of retaliation have misunderstood its very essence, Nahid said.

"'24 is a space for national unity and reconciliation. Its spirit lies in building the future -- a future that must be shaped through consensus, compassion, and collective responsibility, not through cycles of retribution," he added.