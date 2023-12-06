Garment sector on verge of destruction

Alleges Rizvi

The country is heading towards a "terrible crisis" due to the government's "deliberate misrule" in the garment sector, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday.

"If Western sanctions come on the garment industry, how many people will become unemployed? Sheikh Hasina is not thinking about what will happen if the sanctions come," Rizvi said this at a virtual press briefing in the afternoon.

Rizvi said the government's "misgovernance" is directing the country's politics towards a "terrible consequence".

Responding to AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader's recent remarks, Rizvi said the next polls would be a "shared election" fully controlled by the prime minister to fulfil her wish of staying in power.

"Free and fair elections are not in the genes of Awami League," he alleged.

He claimed that law enforcers arrested more than 19,500 BNP leaders and activists in 534 cases from October 28 until yesterday afternoon. At least 285 were detained and 15 cases were filed against 1,395 named and unidentified party activists in 24 hours till yesterday, he claimed.