Garment industry on verge of destruction: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said the country was heading towards a "terrible crisis" due to the government's "deliberate misrule" in the garment sector.

"If Western sanctions come on the garment industry, how many people will become unemployed? Sheikh Hasina is not thinking about what will happen if the sanctions come," Rizvi said this at a virtual press briefing in the afternoon.

"Today, garment industry is on the verge of destruction. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not care about it. Sheikh Hasina is deliberately taking the garment industry to the brink of destruction. She doesn't care about the people of the country, she only cares about power," he added.

Rizvi said the government's "misgovernance" is directing the country's politics towards a "terrible consequence".

Responding to AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader's recent remarks, Rizvi said the next polls would be a "shared election" fully controlled by the prime minister to fulfil her wish of staying in power.

"Free and fair elections are not in the genetics of Awami League," he said.

He also told the press briefing that law enforcers arrested more than 19,500 leaders and activists in 534 cases across the country from October 28 until this afternoon.

At least 285 party leaders and activists were detained and 15 cases were filed against 1,395 named and many unidentified party activists in 24 hours, he said.