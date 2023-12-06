Politics
‘Ganatantro Mukti Dibash’ today

"Ganatantro Mukti Dibash" (Free Democracy Day) will be observed across the country today, marking the fall of the then autocratic ruler in 1990.

On the eve of the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a message, greeted the country's people.

"I pay respect to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect people's democratic rights," she said.

"Awami League spearheaded a long campaign to restore democracy uprooting the autocratic regime to establish the people's fundamental rights and the country's people spontaneously took part in the movement and shed their blood," said the premier.

push notification