Ganajagaran Mancha welcomes decision to ban Jamaat, Shibir

Ganajagaran Mancha today welcomed the policy decision to ban the politics of Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamaat-backed student organisation Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Imran H Sarkar, spokesperson of the platform, however, said they put forward the demand of banning Jamaat and Shibir in 2013, but the government's delay in doing so has brought the country to the brink of anarchy.

The country's people are the victims of this, he added.

"We have learned from media sources that the 14-party alliance unanimously decided to ban the politics of Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir on July 29. The government has taken the initiative in the context of the conspiracy to make the country ineffective through terrorism, anarchy, and killings," said Imran.

"Banning Jamaat-Shibir's politics was one of the demands of Ganajagaran Mancha, which started on February 5, 2013. It is really surprising that it took the government so long to understand, even after a court verdict. When the Election Commission cancelled the registration of this war criminal party in 2013 in the wake of the High Court verdict, it would have been more effective if their politics were banned too," he added.