‘Free media’ should lead fight against misinformation

Adviser Nahid tells editors, representatives of daily newspapers

Information and Broadcasting Ministry Adviser Nahid Islam today said the media is free of government pressure and urged it to play a key role in fighting misinformation.

"The media should present objective news as it is free from government pressure," Nahid said at a view exchange meeting with the editors of daily newspapers at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The adviser said the lack of accurate information is allowing rumours and misinformation to sow confusion among the people.

"The media will have to play a leading role in preventing such rumours and misinformation," he said, adding that the interim government believes in media freedom.

He said the media should broadcast the stories of the sacrifices of those who were killed and injured in the student-led uprising to keep them alive in people's memory.

The adviser said the media could not publish facts out of fear during the previous fascist government. But that era of media gagging is over now, he added.

He urged the journalists to publish information about all misdeeds of the previous government including enforced disappearances and corruption.

On media reforms, Nahid Islam said the government has already formed a commission. The media will be reformed based on the commission's report.

According to the press release, the editors and representatives of the newspapers said there is no government interference in the media at present.

Emphasising media's role in establishing good governance in the country, they said fascism couldn't have emerged in the country if the media had been allowed to play its role in the last 16 years.

They also demanded the formulation of a separate policy for English newspapers.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Mahbuba Farzana, Department of Film and Publication Director General Abul Kalam Mohammad Shamsuddin, Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust Managing Director Muhammad Abdullah and editors and representatives of the daily newspapers were present at the view exchange meeting.