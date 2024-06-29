Free Khaleda or face consequences

Fakhrul tells govt; urges all opposition parties to unite

The BNP today warned the government of facing consequences if party Chairperson Khaleda Zia was not freed.

"Either release Khaleda Zia or be ready to face any consequences," said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the BNP.

He was addressing a rally in front of the party headquarters in the capital's Nayapaltan. The BNP organised the programme demanding unconditional release of Khaleda.

Fakhrul said people will not accept the sentencing of Khaleda in graft cases and the government must keep it in mind.

"Khaleda Zia is the symbol of democracy, symbol of movement. She needs to be saved and protected. All the opposition political parties must unite to save her," he said, urging the parties to get united to intensify the movement to defeat the government.

Talking about the agreements signed between Bangladesh and India during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to the neighbouring country, the BNP leader said those are against the interest of Bangladesh.

"We want water [from transboundary rivers]. We want fair share of water. We don't want to see any killing at the border. We want to resolve the pending issues. But the government gave everything to them [India] without having anything," he said.

Though the rally was scheduled to begin at 3:00pm, BNP leaders and activists from different parts of Dhaka and adjacent districts started thronging the venue since noon braving heavy rain.

Carrying placards and posters, they came to Nayapaltan with small processions from different wards They chanted anti-government slogans.

This was the first major demonstration organised by the BNP in nearly eight months.

Addressing the rally, BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said, "We are speaking about Khaleda Zia after a long time. This voice will not fall silent. We will not compromise on her release. We will free her. We will not tolerate any obstacles, come what may."

He said the BNP continued its movement for the last 15 years but could not achieve success for the failure to "act at the right time".

"If we could have stayed on the streets on October 28 last year with a counter procession, we might have succeeded. But we were afraid of death," he said.

He said that more programmes will be declared in future to force the government to free Khaleda.

"We are tired of demanding proper treatment for her. There is no alternative to Khaleda Zia's leadership to protect the country's independence and sovereignty. We will realise our demands through waging movement without being disheartened," said Abbas, also the chair of the meeting.

Another BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, "We had to fight a war to achieve the country's independence. We will not be able to free Khaleda Zia only by delivering speeches."

"Each of the agreements signed with India will spell doom for Bangladesh. We are not anti-India. We are in favour of our country's independence and democracy."

A large number of law enforcers were deployed in and around Nayapaltan to maintain law and order.

A total of 41 BNP leaders spoke at the event. They said that they were ready to make the party's upcoming demonstration programmes successful to ensure Khaleda's release.

On Wednesday, the BNP announced a three-day programme, including today's rally, demanding release of the party chairperson.

The party will hold rallies at all metropolitan cities on July 1 and all district towns on July 3.

Khaleda was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. The government suspended her sentence on March 25, 2020 for six months on the conditions that she would stay in her house and not leave the country. Since then she stayed at her Gulshan house. She was moved to a Dhaka hospital several times for treatment.

The government later extended the suspension order several times.