Four BNP leaders expelled in Tongi for extortion, breach of party discipline

BNP has expelled four of its leaders from Gazipur's Tongi on charges of extortion, breaching party discipline, and engaging in activities deemed immoral and contrary to the party's principles and unity.

The decision was announced in a press release issued yesterday, signed by BNP Joint Office Secretary Advocate Md Taiful Islam Tipu.

The expulsion was also confirmed by Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP Chairperson's Media Wing.

The expelled individuals are: Rakib Uddin Sarkar Pappu, former joint general secretary of Gazipur Metropolitan BNP; Advocate Ziaul Hasan GS Swapan, former member of Gazipur Metropolitan BNP; Abdul Halim Mollah, general secretary of Gazipur Metropolitan Sechchhasebak Dal and Sirajul Islam Sathi, member secretary of Tongi East Thana Sechchhasebak Dal.

According to the notification, they have been removed from all party posts and stripped of their primary membership for their involvement in extortion, violations of party discipline, and conduct that undermines the party's ideals and organisational integrity.