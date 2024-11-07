Politics
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Nov 7, 2024 07:54 PM
Four BNP leaders off to China at CCP’s invitation

UNB, Dhaka
BNP leaders visit China at CCP invitation
Photo: UNB

A four-member BNP delegation went to China today at the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The delegation, led by BNP Vice Chairman Asaduzzaman Ripon, left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 3:00pm on a flight of China Southern Airlines, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said the BNP leaders are scheduled to participate in a programme to be held in Beijing from November 7 to 16.

The other members of the delegation are BNP Joint Secretary General Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel, Organising Secretary Anindya Islam Amit, and the party's Media Cell member and Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal Joint Secretary Mahmuda Habiba.

Sayrul said the CCP has invited BNP and other political leaders from around the world to take part in an event titled "Political Party Plus" Cooperation in Beijing.

He also said the BNP leaders are expected to return on November 16.

