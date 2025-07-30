Former RU SAD leader sent letters to various orgs seeking donation

VC 'strongly recommended' his appeal

Former coordinator of Students Against Discrimination at Rajshahi University, Salauddin Ammar, has sent letters to various organisations seeking donation for an event titled "36 July: Festival of Freedom".

RU Vice-Chancellor Saleh Hasan Naqib has given a "strong recommendation" in favour of this appeal. After a copy of the appeal letter circulated on social media, it sparked widespread discussion.

Many on Facebook, sharing a copy of the letter, claimed that 70 organisations were contacted to raise Tk 76 lakh.

However, Salauddin Ammar said the target was to collect Tk 60 lakh for the two-day event.

Letters requesting financial aid totalling Tk 65 lakh have been prepared for 21 organisations, and so far, the letters have been sent to 14 of them.

"We contacted the head offices of every company. Also, we didn't use the term 'coordinator'," he told The Daily Star.

In some cases, proposals were written in English, while others were in Bangla.

The letters mentioned detailed information on the event and its budget.

In the written letter they wrote, "We commemorate this day as the 'July Movement', in which many young people were martyred and others were injured in the struggle for democratic rights. To mark the first anniversary of this historic event, we are organising '36 July: Festival of Freedom'. Families of the martyrs and the injured, distinguished individuals, and respected coordinators will attend this event. The main goal is to honour the martyrs and share their stories of sacrifice with the younger generation."

The application was signed by both Salauddin Ammar and KSK Hridoy, who is listed as an organiser of the event and director and co-founder of "Campus Bauliana".

On July 9, VC Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib gave his recommendation on their proposal, writing "strongly recommended".

An application was submitted to Rajshahi City Corporation on July 21, and on July 23, they approved a grant of Tk 2 lakh.

Talking to the media, VC Saleh Hasan Naqib said it was not just Salauddin, he has recommended many student organisations from Rajshahi University over the past year for such activities. He viewed it as a part of his responsibility.

Following the criticism and discussion about the letters, on July 27, Salauddin Ammar, in a Facebook post, described the situation as a "media trial".

He told The Daily Star, "There is no incident of extortion from our side. We followed protocol in getting sponsors to organise the programme. The university administration told us they will not financially support us but will provide other support like manpower and all. So we approached companies with a proposal letter."