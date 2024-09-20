Former planning minister MA Mannan arrested in Sunamganj

Police arrested former Planning Minister MA Mannan from his home in Sunamganj's Shatiganj upazila yesterday evening.

AFM Anwar Hossain, superintendent of Sunamganj police, said, "He [MA Mannan] is accused in a case filed with a court. After being informed that he was at his village home, police conducted a drive and arrested him."

"We will produce him before a Sunamganj court in the morning as per the legal proceeding," the SP said while talking to journalists.

On September 2, a person named Hafiz Uddin filed a case with Sunamganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Court over the clash between protesters and police and Awami League activists on August 4, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

MA Mannan and 98 other named AL leaders and police officials have been accused in the case.