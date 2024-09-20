Politics
Star Digital Report
Fri Sep 20, 2024 12:20 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 12:23 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

Former planning minister MA Mannan arrested in Sunamganj

Star Digital Report
Fri Sep 20, 2024 12:20 AM Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 12:23 AM
File photo of MA Mannan

Police arrested former Planning Minister MA Mannan from his home in Sunamganj's Shatiganj upazila yesterday evening.

AFM Anwar Hossain, superintendent of Sunamganj police, said, "He [MA Mannan] is accused in a case filed with a court. After being informed that he was at his village home, police conducted a drive and arrested him."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We will produce him before a Sunamganj court in the morning as per the legal proceeding," the SP said while talking to journalists.

On September 2, a person named Hafiz Uddin filed a case with Sunamganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Court over the clash between protesters and police and Awami League activists on August 4, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

MA Mannan and 98 other named AL leaders and police officials have been accused in the case.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ছাত্র-শিক্ষক-কর্মচারীদের দলীয় রাজনীতি বন্ধের সিদ্ধান্ত

বৃহস্পতিবার রাতে বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের উপাচার্যের সভাপতিত্বে এক জরুরি সিন্ডিকেটের সভায় এ সিদ্ধান্ত নেওয়া হয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ছাত্রদলকর্মী-সমন্বয়ক মিলে তিন দফা পিটিয়ে হত্যা করে সাবেক ছাত্রলীগ নেতা শামীমকে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification