Former Patuakhali-4 lawmaker Mahbubur Rahman Talukder no more

Md Mahbubur Rahman Talukder, former lawmaker for Patuakhali-4 constituency, has passed away at the age of 76.

He died while undergoing treatment in Dhaka's Shyamoli Specialist Hospital around 2:00pm today due to illness.

The former Awami League lawmaker was suffering from various diseases including kidney complications and diabetes for long, our Patuakhali correspondent reports quoting his nephew Shahed Qaiser Sajib.

He left behind his wife and two daughters.

Mahbubur Rahman Talukdar was elected MP for the first time in 2001. Then in 2008, he was elected for the second time and made state minister for water resources. He was also elected for the third time in 2014. Till his death he was the president of Awami League's Kalapara upazila unit in Patuakhali.

According to family sources, his namaz-e-janaza will be held tomorrow at Kalapara's Bara Jama Masjid ground. After the second janaza at Yakub Ali Talukdar Dakhil Madrasa Chattar of Bara Baliatali village, the body will be buried in the family graveyard.