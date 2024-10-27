Politics
Sun Oct 27, 2024 06:06 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 27, 2024 06:08 PM

Former minister Mosharraf Hossain sent to jail

Mosharraf Hossain

A Dhaka court today sent former housing and public works minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossain to jail in a case filed over the death of BNP activist Mokbul in the Paltan area of the capital on December 7, 2022.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman passed the order after police produced him before the court, seeking confinement in jail, said a court staffer.

On September 30, Mahfuzar Rahman, a BNP activist, filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station against 256 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and 700 unnamed persons over the killing of Mokbul.

Detectives today arrested Mosharraf, also former Awami League lawmaker for Chattogram-1, from Dhaka's Bashundhara Residential Area.

