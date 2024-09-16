Former lawmakers Azaduzzaman Noor, Mahbub Ali arrested
Former minister for cultural affairs Asaduzzaman Noor and former state minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali were arrested from different locations of the city last night.
A team of Detective Branch (DB) arrested Asaduzzaman Noor at 11:00pm from Nawratan colony on Bailey Road. He was accused in a case filed with Mirpur Police Station, an official from DMP media wing said.
Noor, a prominent theatre activist, was a former lawmaker of Nilphamari -2 constituency.
Meanwhile, Mahbub Ali was arrested from Segunbagicha area.
Detectives arrested him from a house there in a case filed with Jatrabari Police Station, Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commissioner of Detective Branch of DMP, told The Daily Star.
DB officials said they will be produced before a Dhaka court today.
