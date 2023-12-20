Forget social allowances if you don’t vote for AL

Says local AL leader in Jamalpur

Beneficiaries of various social security programmes will not receive their allowances if they don't vote for Awami League, said a ruling party leader in Jamalpur.

Hatem Ali, the president of Lakkhirchar union Awami League of Jamalpur Sadar, said this while campaigning for the AL-nominated candidate Abul Kalam Azad for Jamalpur-5 constituency in front of Lokkhirchar union Awami League office Tuesday.

"If you don't attend the AL meetings, and vote for 'boat', you will lose the benefits that you were getting for the last 15 years," he said in a speech captured on video that went viral on social media, reports our Jamalpur correspondent.

In the video, Harem Ali also seen threatening people to check video footages to identify those who won't come to polling centres to vote for boat.

Independent candidate Razaul Karim Rezanur, also an AL leader, said Hatem's comments are deplorable. His comments are against the ideals of Awami League.

This will discourage voters from coming to the polls, he added.

This reporter called Hatem Ali several times, but failed to reach him.