Food support for families in need if BNP comes to power

Says Tarique

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday said if BNP can come into power with public mandate in future, they will introduce a "family card" against which food support will be provided to people per their needs.

"My plan is... we will specify the number of families in Bangladesh. We will give a family card to every family from the state," he said.

The BNP leader raised his plan while virtually addressing a public rally at Kishoreganj Old Stadium in the district.

Tarique Rahman said the family card will be given against the name of the mother or homemaker in a family, and this programme will initially start in the rural areas and then expand gradually to the urban areas.

Under the card, every family will be provided with a certain amount of required food items every month, he added.

He said the main goals of BNP are to establish people's political rights while attaining their economic emancipation.

"We want to make the people of Bangladesh self-reliant economically," said Tarique.

He said the autocratic government tried to divide the nation to hold onto power, but BNP wants unity.

Tarique also announced he has no address (house) outside Bangladesh.

He said, "BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia earlier said she had no address outside the country. Being her son, today I would like to say that I don't have any address outside Bangladesh."