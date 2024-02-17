Focus on next polls instead of movement

Quader tells BNP

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the BNP should prepare for the next general elections instead of thinking about its next movement.

He said this at a joint meeting of the party held at the AL central office in Dhaka. Regarding BNP's "movement until victory", Quader said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has become "overwhelmed with daydreams" after getting out of jail.

"The prime minister has brought great honour to the country by participating in the Security Conference in Germany. Today, the democratic world has accepted the importance of Bangladesh," he said.

Quader also said the party president has instructed all party members to resolve internal disputes.