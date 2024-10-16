Fix a specific date for election: BNP leader Farroque

BNP Chairperson's Adviser Zainul Abedin Farroque today demanded the interim government fix a date to hold the next general election.

"Time has not gone away. You have to fix a specific date for the election," he said while taking part in a discussion.

National Peoples' Party (NPP), one of the major ally of the like-minded Jatiyatabadi alliance, organised the discussion at Jatiya Press Club around this noon.Farroque, a senior BNP leader, said many individuals are making excuses regarding the election saying that the election will be held after making necessary reforms in various institutions.

"Election schedule has to be announced alongside bringing the reforms. You have to hold a fair election, in which the people's representatives will come to power and go to the parliament," he said.Farroque said the country would be run by experienced people and the constitution would be amended in the Jatiya Sangsad of elected representatives and that is the desire of the people.

Mentioning that the interim government had assumed office to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people, he questioned, "Are the expectations being accomplished?" Farroque alerted that they have to take to the streets again if the ghosts of the Awami League will come to power again for taking time to make reforms.

"We don't want to siege the road again. We desire to ensure a peaceful environment for the people. We want to return democracy to the people.

"We don't want to see the cohorts of Sheikh Hasina in power again," he added.

"Why are you making delay in fixing the election date in the name of reforms? Reforms and arrests will go on simultaneously. You have to bring back Hasina," he said.

The BNP leader demanded immediate cancellation of the names of the organisations, which had been named after Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in the last 17 years.

"Rename the organisations after the names of the martyrs," he said.