Finance minister accuses BNP of lying about remittances

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali today alleged that the opposition parties, including BNP, are lying about the inward remittance of the country.

He said that the volume of inward remittances sent by expatriates to the country is increasing every month. Even in the last month (February), Bangladesh received remittances of $2.16 billion.

The finance minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at the Cub Scouts' holiday programme at Khansama Government Pilot Model High School, organised by Dinajpur's Khansama upazila administration today.

About 400 Cub Scouts, scouts, and officials from 53 educational institutions participated in the Cub holiday program organized by Bangladesh Scouts, Khansama Upazila.

Khansama UNO Md Taj Uddin chaired, upazila Chairman and General Secretary of Upazila Awami League Safiul Azam Chowdhury Lion, and local political leaders among others, spoke at the function.