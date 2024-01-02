Finally, Badsha gets support of an AL faction

An Awami League faction of Rajshahi city has extended support to the Worker's Party leader Fazle Hossain Badsha in Rajshahi-2 constituency.

While electioneering in the city on Monday evening, a group of AL men led by the city unit AL general secretary Dablu Sarker took part in his campaign.

"The 14-party leaders are working together in favour of the boat," Badsha told reporters.

Contacted, Dablu said, "As an Awami League, I cannot go against boat."

Workers' Party's general secretary Badsha is contesting the election with AL's boat symbol as part of the 14-party alliance.

Earlier, the city AL leaders in a meeting held at Rajshahi Medical College auditorium on December 22 decided to support the unit's vice president Shafiqur Rahman Badsha, who's running for the same seat as an independent candidate.

Fazle Hossain Badsha was also denied support by local leaders of the 14-party in a meeting on December 25.

Contacted, Shafiqur said, "A small group of our party has provided support to Fazle, which, I think, will have little impact."