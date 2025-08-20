Final voter list published for Rucsu, hall union elections

The final voter list for the Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu) and hall union elections was published yesterday, featuring 24,892 voters.

According to the list, 15,151 are male voters and 9,741 are female voters, accounting for 61 percent and 39 percent of the electorate respectively.

This year, 221 students of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) have been included in the list. Compared to the draft list, 456 names have been dropped.

Among male voters, the highest numbers are from Shaheed Habibur Rahman Hall (2,088) followed by Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall (1,971), and Madar Bux Hall (1,590). For female voters, July-36 Hall has the largest share with 2,147 students, followed by Mannujan Hall (2,035) and Rahmatunnesa Hall (1,555).

The list has been made available on the Rucsu website and displayed on notice boards across all residential halls.

The university's election commission first announced the polls schedule on July 28 and issued a revised version on August 12 with amendments.

As per the revised schedule, nomination forms will be distributed between August 20 and 23, while submissions are set for August 24–26. Scrutiny of papers will be carried out on 27–28 August, followed by the preliminary candidate list on August 31.

The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is September 2, with the final list of candidates to be published on September 4.

Voting will be held on September 15 from 9:00am to 4:00pm at all residential halls, with results expected the same day.