‘Fighting extortion is the plan’

The three Awami League-aligned independent candidates who won comfortably against ruling party nominees plan to speak up against corruption, and for justice

AK Azad, an Awami League leader who won in the January 7 national election as an independent candidate, said he will speak against extortion and criminal activities in the parliament.

He won from the Faridpur-3 constituency against the AL candidate Shamim Haque by 59,009 votes in a contest that was marred by allegations of intimidation and violence.

Azad is a well-known industrialist, who owns 26 garment factories, a sweater factory, a poly bag industry, a label factory, a jute mill, a chemical formulation plant, tea estates, a transport company and media houses Channel 24 and Samakal.

As an MP, he wants to create employment in the country.

Asked whether the independent candidates will form an opposition alliance in the 12th parliament, he said: "We are all people of Awami League. We will discuss with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and will do as the premier instructs."

He told reporters after taking oath as an MP yesterday that he will speak in the interest of the country, against corruption and in favour of truth in the parliament.

"I believe we will be able to speak with an open mind. We will identify mistakes committed by the previous government and suggest what can be done to correct those."

About his feelings to become MP for the first time, Azad said it was an amazing feeling.