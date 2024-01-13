In fetters, JCD leader attends father's funeral

A local Chhatra Dal leader, who recently landed in jail in a criminal case, was made to attend his father's funeral in fetters by prison authorities in Patuakhali today.

Nazmul Mridha, the joint convener of Chhatra Dal's Mirzaganj upazila unit, was taken out of Patuakhali District Jail to attend the namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers) of his father Motaleb Hossain Mridha, 62, at West Subidkhali village around 3:00pm, reports our Patuakhali correspondent.

Although the jail authorities opened Nazmul's handcuffs, the shackles on his legs remained, said his brother, Rasel Mridha.

"Nazmul pleaded with the police to remove his shackles, but they refused. He could not even put soil on his father's grave because of time restraints on his release."

Nazmul's father Motaleb was a former president of the BNP's Deuli Subidkhali union unit and a member of the union parishad. His funeral prayer was held in their village. He was buried around 4:30pm, said family members.

Police said the court had granted Nazmul release from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.

Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Mirzaganj Police Station, said the shackles were kept for "safety reasons".

On December 20 last year, Nazmul was arrested from in front of his in a case filed under the Explosives Substances Act and subsequently sent to Patuakhali jail, his brother said.

Meanwhile, Snehangsu Sarker Kutty, a member secretary of BNP Patuakhali district unit, condemned the incident, saying, "Nazmul is not involved in any crime. He is just involved in BNP politics. That is why he was arrested and treated inhumanely."