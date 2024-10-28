Female BCL leader detained during exam at Rajshahi Women's College

Police detained Jannatul Ferdous Tamanna Priya, the environment secretary of the banned Chhatra League, while she was appearing for an exam at Rajshahi Government Women's College on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 2:00pm when fellow students recognised her and informed the police following a confrontation.

Mehdi Masud, officer-in-charge of Boalia police station, confirmed the arrest.

Eyewitnesses said Priya came to Rajshahi Women's College to sit for her exam. Later she was beaten and handed over to the police.

Priya is an accused in an explosives case and faces allegations of engaging in dorm seat trading and harassing students.

Sabina Yasmin, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, said Priya was arrested in an explosives case filed with Boalia police station.

Later, she was sent to jail through court.