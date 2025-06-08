Politics
Fascism still exists, attempts to rig polls will be foiled: Jamaat ameer

jamaat ameer warns against election rigging
Shafiqur Rahman. Photo: Collected/File

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has said fascism still exists in the country and warned that any attempt to rig the upcoming election would face strong resistance.

"If anyone tries to rig the upcoming election, their hands will be rendered numb," he said.

Calling for a discrimination-free society based on equality and justice, he said, "In the past, many turned the country into a crematorium by selling the dream of a golden Bengal. We must not allow such mistakes to happen again. What the people want is a transformation of society. Therefore, all Islamic forces must unite and work together."

Jamaat supports April 2026 election date
Jamaat expresses satisfaction over election date announcement

He made the remarks while addressing an Eid greetings exchange programme organised by the Kulaura upazila unit of Jamaat-e-Islami at the Kulaura municipality auditorium last night.

In his speech, he further said, "Those who are capable of guiding the nation in the right direction are the Alim-Ulama (Islamic scholars). I hold them in deep respect. If the country is led by Islamic scholars, Bangladesh will become a beautiful and prosperous state. Sustainable development of any society is not possible without religious and moral leadership."

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman
