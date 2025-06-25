Farroque questions NCP’s ‘300-seat victory’ prediction in upcoming polls

BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council member Zainul Abedin Farroque today questioned the intention behind National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Organiser Nasiruddin Patwary's claim that his party will win all 300 seats in the next national election.

"You are a new party and the fiery voice of the July revolution. You've just formed your party, are now trying to get a symbol, and are still waiting for registration. The election is likely to be held before Ramadan. So, how can you be so sure you'll win all 300 seats? What message are you really trying to send?" he asked.

The BNP leader made the remarks while addressing a rally organised by Democracy Forum outside the Jatiya Press Club, demanding immediate arrest and trial of the Awami League cohorts hiding within the administration, as well as the masterminds behind the mob culture.

He reminded the NCP leaders that if BNP and other political parties had not supported the July uprising, it would not have succeeded. "Don't expect to win elections by using force and intimidation like the Awami League."

Farroque, a former opposition chief whip in parliament, said his party does not deny the contribution of students in the mass uprising. "But let the language be decent. Our party believes in doing positive politics, coming to power if the people vote for us. Never expect to come to power in Bangladesh by holding night-time voting like Hasina."

Earlier on Sunday, Nasiruddin had said of the 400 parliamentary seats proposed by the Reform Commission, their party would win 300.

"This time, NCP will form the government by overcoming all challenges," he said.

Farroque also voiced concern over recent incidents of mob violence and branded Sheikh Hasina as the "queen of mob culture", claiming she introduced it in Bangladesh.

"We do not support mob violence. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands," he said.

Farroque thanked BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi for giving a strong warning to those involved in mob violence.

Addressing Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, the former chief whip expressed disappointment that no action has yet been taken against former DB chief Harunor Rashid and another police official, Biplob Kumar, even though he filed a case against them eight months ago for oppressing him.

"Where is Harunor, where is Biplob? Despite having your IG, your commissioner, and all the intelligence agencies, why are they still not being brought under the law? Take action to ensure they face justice," he urged.

Describing Yunus as the pride of the Bengali nation, Farroque said people across the country are looking to him.

"Fair elections are only possible under your guidance. Write your name in golden letters by ensuring a free and fair election in February," he said.