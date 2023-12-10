Faraji’s wealth increases 3-fold since 2018

Rustum Ali Faraji, four-time lawmaker from Pirojpur-3 constituency, saw his wealth increase by around threefold since 2018, according to his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission ahead of the upcoming national polls.

Faraji's affidavit revealed that he now possesses Tk 30,00,000 in cash, compared to Tk 12,50,000 in 2018.

His income from agriculture sector has also increased from Tk 65,000 in 2018 to Tk 2,10,000 this year.

His earnings from other sources, however, decreased. According to his affidavit, his earning from savings certificate was Tk 71,990 in 2018 it is zero this year. Overall, he earned Tk 1,29,482 from other sources in 2018, but Tk 57,191 this year.

His other assets, including saved money with bank, gold ornaments, and land assets have remained almost same as 2018.

Faraji's wife possesses Tk 50,000 in cash but has no other asset, according to the affidavit.

Faraji contested the 2018 national election as a Jatiya Party candidate under the Awami League-led 14-party alliance. This year he will contest the polls as an independent candidate as JP did not nominate him.