Family members of BNP leaders, activists being picked up: Selima Rahman

BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman today claimed that the government was picking up family members of BNP leaders and activists when they were unable to find the party men.

"Many brothers and sisters find it impossible to sleep at home. If the government cannot locate the leaders, they take their mothers, brothers, sisters, or fathers. In some instances, ransom has been demanded for their release," she said during an address at a human chain at the Jatiya Press Club organised by BNP on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

She claimed that over 20,000 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested since October 28.

"We are taking to the streets; we will continue to do so. We won't accept this one-sided election. None from the Awami League will sustain if the people of Bangladesh stand united," she said.

Calling upon people to take to the streets, she said, "This country belongs to the people of Bangladesh. Protest, resist, and demonstrate. While we are peacefully protesting, they [the government] are inflicting torment on the people by deploying muscle men and helmet forces. This oppression will not be endured."

Selima also alleged that BNP leaders and activists are being deprived of their due rights in jail.

"Today, the country's judiciary operates at the behest of one person. Human rights violation like in Bangladesh happens nowhere else in the world. The government has shut numerous offices, including the BNP's central office," she added.

Asserting that both the right and the left are united in their protest against the government, Selima hoped that AL's regime would soon come to an end due to this movement.