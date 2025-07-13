Fakhrul’s brother’s vehicle vandalised in Thakurgaon

A faction of BNP men attempted to attack Mirza Faisal Amin, district unit general secretary of BNP and the brother of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, over the announcement of the results at the upazila BNP council in Thakurgaon's Baliadangi upazila last night.

According to party sources, the incident occurred around 8:30pm on the Samir Uddin Smriti College premises while Faisal was leaving the council venue following the announcement of results.

Soon after the incident, army personnel and police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

TM Mahbubur Rahman, general secretary of upazila BNP, said voting to elect new leadership through direct votes by councillors began around 3:00pm during the biennial council.

Three contenders -- Syed Alam, Abu Hayat Nurunnabi, and Darul Islam -- contested for the post of president.

Out of 490 councillors, 488 cast their votes, of which three were declared invalid.

Syed Alam bagged 244 votes, Nurunnabi got 240, and Darul Islam secured one vote.

For the general secretary post, TM Mahbubur Rahman bagged 289 votes while his opponent Khoshed Alam got 194.

However, tension erupted outside the polling booth after an allegation surfaced that a separate result sheet was being prepared, showing both Syed Alam and Nurunnabi had received 242 votes each.

Around 8:30pm, Mirza Faisal Amin arrived at the venue, spoke to both factions, and officially declared Syed Alam as president and TM Mahbubur Rahman as general secretary. But as he was leaving, a group of disgruntled BNP activists attacked his vehicle.

One protester reportedly threw a chair at him, which did not hit him.

Despite repeated attempts, this correspondent could not reach Mirza Faisal, also the younger brother of BNP's Fakhrul, for comments as he did not receive phone calls.

It was learnt that the last upazila BNP council was held in 2017 when Raju Chowdhury and TM Mahbubur Rahman were elected president and general secretary respectively.

Following Raju Chowdhury's death in 2022, Syed Alam had been serving as acting president.