Fakhrul welcomes election timeline set by interim govt

This meeting has truly become a turning point, says the BNP spokesperson

Expressing his gratitude to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today the interim government has now set the date for national election in mid-February.

This meeting has truly become a turning point, and it is time to move forward by letting go of small past disagreements and focussing on the people's expectations, he said.

"The entire nation was anxiously waiting for this nearly two-hour-long meeting, and everyone was anticipating its outcome. I had previously told you that this meeting could be a turning point. I express immense gratitude to Allah that this meeting has indeed become a turning point," Fakhrul told the reporters.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan, following today's meeting in London between party acting chief Tarique Rahman and CA Prof Yunus.

"We observed that a joint statement was issued. It clearly stated that the meeting between our two leaders was extremely cordial and took place in a very pleasant environment. The primary topic of discussion was the election."

During the meeting, Tarique said the April election timeline set by the chief adviser was not suitable and proposed holding the election earlier.

"In this regard, the entire nation joyfully observed that the chief adviser agreed to this proposal, and they have now set the election timeline for mid-February," Fakhrul said.

He added that Tarique has once again proven his statesmanship, standing out among the political leaders of the country.

Expressing gratitude to Yunus, Fakhrul said, "With great prudence, he invited Tarique Rahman to this meeting, resolving the uncertainty and allowing the nation to move forward with hope."

The BNP leader noted, "There was uncertainty all around. Many people were making various statements. But today, these two leaders have proven that the people of Bangladesh can still unite in times of need. Leaders can provide leadership. In this regard, the people of Bangladesh will move forward."

"Democracy is a practice. It is a culture. We must cultivate this culture among ourselves. Instead of constantly insulting each other and engaging in arguments on social media, let us unite and work together to rebuild the country," he added.

Fakhrul also said that following the meeting, Tarique called him and paid tribute to all who sacrificed their lives in the July-August movement for democracy over the past 15 years.

"At the same time, he expressed gratitude to his mother, Khaleda Zia, for guiding him correctly," Fakhrul said.