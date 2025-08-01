Fakhrul warns repeat of 1/11, urges timely election

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday expressed concern that if the people are not united and careful, a recurrence of an incident like 1/11 cannot be written off.

Urging the chief adviser not to delay more, he said if the national polls are not held by February next year, there is a possibility that Prof Muhammad Yunus's reputation could be harmed.

At another event, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman said the upcoming polls are extremely important for every citizen in establishing the kind of Bangladesh a mother would envision. He urged all, including women, to remain alert so that fascism and extremism can never rise again.

Fakhrul told another programme, "You know better than me, keep your eyes and ears open. You will see that many incidents are happening, and the signs of these incidents are not good. Everyone needs to pay attention."

He made the remarks at the "March for Justice" programme organised by the Bangladesh Nationalist Lawyers Forum in memory of the July martyrs, held at the Supreme Court Bar Association auditorium.

The 1/11 government in Bangladesh refers to the military-backed caretaker government that came to power on January 11, 2007.

Fakhrul said, "If you read newspapers and watch television, then things will become a bit clear to you. Everything can't be said openly everywhere. But I fear that if we are not united, if we are not alert, then an incident like 1/11 is not unlikely."

He said, "I think any further delay will not be right for Professor Yunus's government. February should be the deadline. If the election takes place after February, the honour with which you [Yunus] came, the respect you have around the world ... there will be a possibility of it being damaged."

The BNP leader said issues like Proportional Representation (PR) system and other controversial topics are being brought forward on purpose to create debate and obstruct the democratic process.

"Why are these topics being created? Why are these debates being made? If you think they are just happening for no reason, that's not true. There is a special purpose behind this.

"That purpose goes back to 1/11. That purpose takes you back to the time when Ershad Saheb grabbed power. They don't want democracy to continue in this country."

Fakhrul said there is a group who repeatedly harms democracy, and even Sheikh Mujibur Rahman did that by introducing one-party rule.

Calling upon patriotic people and all political parties, he said, "Let's unite and complete the reforms, trials, and all these things, and move towards democracy.

"But sadly, this has not happened in Bangladesh. Whenever such an opportunity comes, we ruin it."

At another programme held at the Jatiya Press Club, Fakhrul urged all political parties to build mutual understanding and stop the blame game, saying that continued mudslinging will only feed bitterness and make politics toxic.

He suggested that a national election held in mid-February next year could help resolve the current crisis and dispel confusion surrounding the country's future.

Addressing an event virtually, Tarique said the BNP has designed all its future action plans keeping in mind the hopes and aspirations of women as the party believes the country cannot move forward without ensuring the dignity, security, and active participation of women in every sphere of life, reports UNB.

Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal organised the programme titled "Women's Contribution to the Anti-Fascist Movement" at the Shaheed Abu Sayed International Convention Centre of Bangladesh Medical University, marking the first anniversary of the July-August mass uprising.