Fakhrul visits Manna at BSMMU

Photo: BSS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Almgir visited Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka this evening.

Fakhrul visited him this evening and took updates on his treatment from the doctors and Manna's family members.

BNP Chairperson's adviser Abdus Salam, BNP central leader Kamruzzaman Ratan and BSMMU Deputy Registrar Abu Mohammad Ahsan Firoz were also present on the occasion.

Manna was admitted to BSMMU following a heart attack last night. After admission, the doctors kept him in the Coronary Care Unit of the hospital.

