Fakhrul visits Jamaat ameer at Ibne Sina Hospital

Photo: Courtesy/BSS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visited the Ibne Sina Hospital to see Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman this evening.

Fakhrul went to the hospital in Dhanmondi around 8:15pm today, confirmed BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

Upon receiving the news, Mirza Fakhrul left for the hospital to check on his health.

Jamaat's publicity wing in-charge Ataur Rahman Sarkar told reporters that the Jamaat ameer's health condition was now normal.

