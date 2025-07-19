Fakhrul visits Jamaat ameer at Ibne Sina Hospital

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visited the Ibne Sina Hospital to see Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman this evening.

Fakhrul went to the hospital in Dhanmondi around 8:15pm today, confirmed BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

Shafiqur fell sick twice on the stage while delivering the closing speech of the Jamaat grand rally held at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

Later, he was taken to the hospital.

Upon receiving the news, Mirza Fakhrul left for the hospital to check on his health.

Jamaat's publicity wing in-charge Ataur Rahman Sarkar told reporters that the Jamaat ameer's health condition was now normal.