Fakhrul urges party men to back interim govt

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today urged the party men to support the interim government, stressing the need for its stability.

"Right now, we have an interim government, and we all have to back them as well so that they can sustain," Fakhrul said at a discussion held at the Jatiya Press Club today.

"The ones running the government are not politicians. In their short tenure, they are trying salvage the state," he said.

He further urged party members to avoid negativity, saying, "It would be entirely wrong to undermine their efforts with negative words or actions at this time."

Expressing hope for a fair election, Fakhrul said, "Through a neutral election, we will be able to establish a representative parliament and form a government. Today, we must perform our duties with patience."

"We have achieved independence, but we still haven't reached stability. We are yet to establish democracy in its true form," he added.

Fakhrul said, "One form of fascism has left, but we cannot allow a new fascism to be imported. I call this new fascism because the Awami League is conspiring in Delhi to thwart Bangladesh's victory."

Criticising India, Fakhrul said, "The enemies of Bangladesh had to flee the country, and I don't think providing them shelter will not help lift people's perception on India ."

"Those involved in various misdeeds to tarnish this victory are not patriots; they are traitors. You must resist them and defeat them," he said.