Fakhrul urges Modi to prioritise democracy in fostering Bangladesh ties

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said their party wants Narendra Modi's new Indian government to emphasise on Bangladeshi people's quest for democracy as a cornerstone for fostering bilateral relations.

"The people of this country fought the Liberation War in 1971 to achieve the same standards seen in India, where citizens can elect their representatives, and where the Election Commission and judiciary operate independently," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said their party is working to attain this goal.

"What we expect from the new Indian government is that it will respect the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh and thus foster relations with Bangladesh," Fakhrul said.

He also said India is undoubtedly the most influential neighbouring country of Bangladesh.

Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal arranged the discussion at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), marking the 43rd death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

Narendra Modi was sworn-in as India's prime minister for a third term yesterday as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won the general election with 293 seats.