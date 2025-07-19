Fakhrul urges interim govt to act fast on reform, charter, and polls

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today urged the interim government to expedite progress on three key issues — reforms, a national charter, and elections — with a warning that any delay could further complicate the situation.

"The sooner we move forward with reforms, a national charter, and elections without delay, the better it will be for the country," Fakhrul said at a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club.

"I've said it many times before and I'm saying it again -- do not delay. The more you delay, the more complicated the situation becomes," he warned.

Fakhrul alleged that those who opposed the recent uprising and democracy are regrouping to "destroy the democratic process".

He urged the government to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue. "It was us who proposed the reforms. The issues within them can be resolved through dialogue. Without unnecessary delay, identify the problems, talk to political parties, and move towards elections -- that is the only way forward."

Expressing hope, he said, "Through his wisdom and patriotism, the chief adviser is expected to unite the nation and steer it toward its desired goals. This is the interim government's responsibility. Our chief adviser is a distinguished personality, someone recognised internationally."

Fakhrul stressed the need for an acceptable framework for elections: "We hope those in charge will present an arrangement acceptable to all parties. Once we reach a consensus, we will take it to the people."

Reaffirming BNP's stance, he said, "We have no intention of coming to power through a revolution. We want to take responsibility through elections with people's support and build a welfare-oriented, democratic nation."

On the Liberation War and democracy, Fakhrul said, "1971 is our foundation, the Liberation War is our core. There is no room for compromise here, nor on restoring democracy. We believe in democracy, and we want democracy."

He added, "We will not hand the country back to fascism. Our people want to return to a democratic system, and we all agree on that goal. There may be differences, but they can be resolved by going back to the people."