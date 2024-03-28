Fakhrul slams govt for ‘silence’ over killing of youth by BSF

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday condemned and protested the killing of a Bangladeshi youth and injuring of another one by the Indian Border Security Force.

"The 'dummy' government and its ministers have been mum even after shooting of a Bangladeshi dead and picking up of another one," Fakhrul said in a statement.

A youth named Al Amin was killed by the BSF along the border in Naogaon's Porsha upazila on Tuesday while Liton Mia, 19, was shot near the Durgapur border in Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila and was later taken away by the BSF.

"They have not uttered a single word, let alone lodging a protest or taking any action…. The lives of the Bangladeshi citizens are insecure due to the subservient policies of this 'dummy' government. They do not even hesitate to weaken the country's independence and sovereignty to stay in power," the statement read.

Farkhul said the two incidents took place on the glorious Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.

"Such incidents of killing and injuring people on the glorious Independence Day undermine the self-esteem of the nation."

The BNP leader said the incidents once again proved that the citizens of Bangladesh have no security, and the country's independence and sovereignty are now in grave danger.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has held Bangladesh hostage to stay in power," the statement said.