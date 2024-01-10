Fakhrul shown arrested in 9 more cases

Politics
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir waves to supporters as police escort him to a police van at a Dhaka court yesterday. The BNP leader was produced before the court in nine cases filed over political violence and was sent back to jail. Photo: Prabir Das

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was yesterday shown  arrested in nine more cases over political violence in  Dhaka centring on the October 28 BNP rally.

Fakhrul is already in jail since October 29 in two cases, and have been denied bail on multiple occasions.

Sultan Sohag Uddin,  additional chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka, will today hear the bail petitions in the latest nine cases he was shown arrested.

During  yesterday's hearing at the same court, defence lawyer Md Asaduzzaman said the charges against his client in these cases are not specific; he has rather been named as an instigator.

However, the defence cannot file bail petitions in these cases until police showed him arrested, he told the court.

The counsel also submitted petitions before the court in this regard so they can proceed with the bail petitions.

The court granted his petitions, and fixed today for the bail hearing. 

"Fakhrul has been suffering from different  ailments, including heart complications. Besides, his health condition  is worsening day by day. The authorities will be responsible if  something happens to him," said the lawyer.

Fakhrul was present during the hearing, and was sent to jail after the court proceedings.

On  December 18, the High Court directed the Chief Metropolitan  Magistrate's Court in Dhaka to accept, hear and dispose of the bail  petitions of Fakhrul in the nine cases after a writ petition was filed  challenging legality of a magistrate court's refusal to accept the  petitions.

On December 31, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, chief  metropolitan magistrate, fixed yesterday for hearing of the petitions.

Of the nine cases, six were filed with Paltan Model Police Station, while the rest were filed with Ramna Model Police Station.

The  charges in the cases include killing of a police constable, illegal  gathering on the street, vandalising vehicles, rioting, snatching a  police weapon, damaging properties, assaulting police personnel and  preventing them from discharging their duties.

On October 29,  Fakhrul was arrested in a case filed with Ramna Police Station over the  attack on the residence of the chief justice during a clash with police  on October 28. 

